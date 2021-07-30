iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 93,969 shares.The stock last traded at $119.24 and had previously closed at $119.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

