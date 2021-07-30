Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Down 6.3%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The stock has a market cap of $569.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

