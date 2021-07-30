McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.93. 22,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

