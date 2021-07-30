Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.02.

Shares of FB stock opened at $358.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.14. Facebook has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

