First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.19.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.51. 450,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,778. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$11.21 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last three months.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

