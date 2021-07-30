Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.02.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $356.96. The stock had a trading volume of 231,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.14. Facebook has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

