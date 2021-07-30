Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,086 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

