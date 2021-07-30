UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,018,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,443 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $58,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS opened at $16.52 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.