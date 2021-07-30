Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.