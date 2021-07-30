Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.