Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $30.98 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $31.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.99.

