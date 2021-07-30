American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.