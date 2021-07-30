Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $981.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $902.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock worth $38,138,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.