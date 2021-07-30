WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Lessened by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.49 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

