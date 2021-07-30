Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 99,803 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,803 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

