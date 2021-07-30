Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSII. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSII opened at $9.90 on Friday. FS Development Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

