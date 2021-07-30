Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.89 Million in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 3.09% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000.

NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.65 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

