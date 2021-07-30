Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCRNU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $16,836,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $15,593,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $13,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $11,636,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $11,258,000.

DCRNU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

