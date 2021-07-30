Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.54 Million in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.64.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

