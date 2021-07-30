Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 63 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

