Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $73.80

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $75.91. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 83 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

