discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:DSCV traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,046 ($13.67). The stock had a trading volume of 37,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £935.71 million and a P/E ratio of 80.31. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,076.60 ($14.07). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 886.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

