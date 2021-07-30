300,000 Shares in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of FSSIU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

