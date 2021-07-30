Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 332,100 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 332,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

