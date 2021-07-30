Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 250,000 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THMAU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $377,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

