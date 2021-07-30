Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MNARF remained flat at $$13.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

