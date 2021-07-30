Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 327.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COCP. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of COCP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 371,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,002. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

