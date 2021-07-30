Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $167.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company is well-poised to grow on significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units, launch of new products, digital capabilities and branching out into new businesses. Its revenues have been increasing driven by a wide geographic presence and strong client retention. The Risk and Insurance Services segment has been contributing to the company's solid top-line growth. A strong balance sheet bodes well. Disciplined capital management has led the company to undertake shareholder-friendly moves. However, the company's escalating operating expenses remain a concern. Its weak solvency position is an added woe. The company's second-quarter earnings beat estimates on the back of its Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting segments.”

MMC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

