Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,047,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after buying an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after buying an additional 520,893 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.