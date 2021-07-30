Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIAFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of CIAFF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 5,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

