Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter worth $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.44 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41.

