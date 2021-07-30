Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 435 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $80.24 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.