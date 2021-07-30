BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

BDJ opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

