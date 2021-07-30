Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,436,000 after buying an additional 159,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

