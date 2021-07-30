15,560 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Argan during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.11. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $709.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

