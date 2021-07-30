Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

