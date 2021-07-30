Pendal Group Limited Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Open Text by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.84. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

