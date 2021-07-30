KeyCorp Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $718.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $660.00 to $718.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $587.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.59. ServiceNow has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

