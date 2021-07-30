Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSFFF. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.31.

CSFFF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

