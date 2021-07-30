Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $10.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.99.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,163. The stock has a market cap of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.