Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRT.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,316. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.57.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

