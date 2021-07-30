Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Equities researchers at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $38.06. 12,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

