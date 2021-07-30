Pendal Group Limited Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $554,073,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

WCN opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

