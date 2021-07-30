Pendal Group Limited Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after buying an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $114,687,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

