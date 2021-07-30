Pendal Group Limited Acquires Shares of 26,500 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $59,724,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 660,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,331,000 after buying an additional 67,341 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

KRC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.