Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 45.61% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $75,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 115,511 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000.

NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $56.28 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.