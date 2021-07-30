Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,567 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $260.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $261.36. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.