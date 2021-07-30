Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

