Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.76 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Glaukos by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 39.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Stephens downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

