Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

