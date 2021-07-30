JLP Asset Management LLC Has $924,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

JLP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties accounts for approximately 0.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,324. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.